Forza Italia deputy Marta Fascina is also there tonight at the U-Power Stadium in Monza for the first edition of the Silvio Berlusconi Trophy, with Monza and Milan on the pitch, in memory of the Cavaliere. For Berlusconi’s fiancée, in the Authority Tribune, this is the first public outing since the death of the former prime minister. Fascina has been practically shut up at home, in the Arcore villa, since last June 12, the day of Berlusconi’s death, obviously apart from her presence at her funeral. Next to Marta, an empty chair, with the number 1 shirt and the name of Berlusconi.

Fascina, in a long blue dress, attends the meeting together with Pier Silvio, second son of the former premier and leader of FI, who will have the honor of awarding the winning club. Pier Silvio applauded the start of the match, visibly moved.

The kick-off, with a sold out stadium with almost 17,000 people, is whistled at 21 and before the game is greeted by a mini concert by the group Il Volo. The two teams are on the field with shirts decorated with a special patch, which will be auctioned off. The proceeds will be donated to the Milan Foundation, which will allocate it to an emergency project in Emilia Romagna for the restoration of a training field and a playing field of AC Solarolo, which has about 100 members including 80 boys from the youth sector.



“The Silvio Berlusconi Trophy is the right tribute to Silvio who has always loved the Rossoneri colors – underlined Paolo Scaroni, president of Milan – building with his passion and determination the myth of a legendary club for world football”. Berlusconi “is the story of Milan and Monza and the conception of the Trophy is the natural consequence – concluded the managing director of Monza Adriano Galliani – we could only celebrate and remember our beloved president in this way”.

Pier Silvio: “Dad’s story should not be forgotten”

«I really have many emotions in my heart, but the affection of the people is the most beautiful thing. This story should not be forgotten,” said the managing director of Mfe-Mediaset Pier Silvio, Berlusconi’s second son, arriving at the U-Power Stadium in Monza at the Silvio Berlusconi Trophy between Monza and Milan. «This evening is really exciting for us – added Pier Silvio – seeing all these people here for dad is something that gives us a lot of strength. He was a great sports man, he always loved his Milan and Monza and he always got us used to miracles. For us children, this evening is proof of my father’s greatness and humanity for the love he gave to sport and to Italy ».