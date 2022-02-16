Alexander Sokurov’s student Alexander Zolotukhin presented his new work “Brother in Everything” at the Berlin Film Festival.

One of the characters was played by a real pilot, not a professional actor, and all the scenes in the air were filmed really in the air, without pavilions and computer effects, the director told Izvestia.

This is the story of two cadet brothers who train at a flight school, but one of them has health problems. Together, the brothers must ensure that they are still allowed to fly together, because they have always been inseparable and very close. And this story is personal for the director, he dedicated the film to his father.

“My father is a military pilot, and I spent all my childhood with my family in military garrisons, closed towns,” Zolotukhin told Izvestia. –— My whole life has long been connected with aviation. There were no civilians around, there was no developed infrastructure. The only entertainment was to watch the flights. And as children, we played our games on old planes, climbed on them, came up with something. All my childhood I wanted to become a pilot, I dreamed about it. And then it became clear that I would not pass.”

Zolotukhin received permission to shoot from the Ministry of Defense, worked with a group at a training airfield, only then removed unnecessary noise on the dubbing.

“I only wanted to shoot real flights”