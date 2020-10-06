A sad news has come out from the house of Bollywood actor Ajay Devgan. His brother Anil Devgan said goodbye to this world. The news of his brother’s death has been shared by Ajay Devgan himself on social media. Anil may not have reached the heights of Bollywood like his brother, but at one time he had made the most expensive film of that time.

Ajay Devgan heard the news of his brother’s death

Ajay Devgan posted a picture of his brother Anil Devgan’s demise on social media account and wrote, ‘I lost my brother last night. His death has broken our family. ADFF and I will miss him very much. Pray for the peace of his soul. ‘

Anil was quite a trend in tabla and martial arts

Anil Devgan, who studied in Delhi’s Kendriya Vidyalaya, had a very creative mind since childhood. He had a different way of weaving and telling stories. Not only this, music enthusiasts Anil Devgan were quite into trends in tabla and martial arts.

Ajay Devgan came to the movies because of

After graduating from Bhagat Singh College, Delhi in 1989, he entered the film industry. The reason behind this was Ajay Devgan, who encouraged him a lot to enter the industry.

Stepped into the world of direction

Anil Devgan assisted directors like Sunil Agnihotri, Anees Bazmee, Raj Kunwar in 2000 before venturing into the world of direction.

Worked with Ajay Devgan and Kajol

Anil Devgan is known for his best film ‘Raju Chacha’ (2000). Apart from this, he has also done films like ‘Blackmail’ (2005), ‘Haal-e-Dil’ (2008). Anil had worked with his brother Ajay Devgan in the film ‘Raju Chacha’ and also had Kajol in it. ‘Raju Chacha’ was one of the most expensive films of its time. It was the first film in the history of Bollywood to use a lot of animation. The film had its Shanar premiere in Los Angeles.

Creative Director of ‘Son of Sardar’ and ‘Shivaay’

Apart from this, he was also the creative director of Ajay Devgan’s films ‘Son of Sardar’ and ‘Shivaay’.