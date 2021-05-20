At the beginning of the field strike against the closure of meat exports, the president Alberto Fernandez He returned to defend the measure on Thursday, affirming that his “greatest concern” is that “Argentines can eat” that product “at reasonable prices” and criticized those who “do business and forget” about the domestic market.

“I find it splendid that exporters export meat, but my biggest concern is that Argentines can eat meat. That is my greatest concern, “said the head of state in dialogue with Radius 10.

“During a talk with former Uruguayan president José” Pepe “Mujica, Fernández insisted that his goal is” for Argentines to have meat at reasonable prices and not for others to do business and forget about Argentines. “

“The first obligation that this government has is with the people, with the people who trusted in one accompanying them with the vote. That first obligation is with the people. When things get out of hand, sometimes those who do business find it difficult to understand things that we say, “he stressed.

In this context, the President recounted a conversation he had this Wednesday with the Minister of Productive Development, Matías Kulfas: “We have to do as Pepe did, who made Pepe’s roast and guaranteed Uruguayans to have meat at reasonable prices. And it made it easier for the rest to be exported, but basically guaranteed the cuts that are needed so that Uruguayans do not lack meat. “

In addition, Fernández recalled: “I experienced a similar episode with meat in 2006, when I was Chief of Staff (of former President Néstor Kirchner). I had to unlock it and I unlocked it by putting Pepe’s logic in Argentina.”

“I sat down with the producers and told them ‘these cuts cannot move the prices and these cuts must be guaranteed to all Argentines, they cannot be absent in the Argentinian house. Then sell the rest of the cow, but this guarantee it to the Argentines, “he continued.

JPE