The introduction of the new 2022 regulations have brought an important dowry increase in vehicle weight, with the minimum going from the previous 752 to the current 798 kg, mainly due to the safety structures of the chassis and the new 18-inch Pirelli tyres. With a full tank of fuel, the single-seaters exceeded 900 kg, and many teams worked hard to reduce the extra weight of their respective cars, an aspect that could have given them an important improvement in lap times. There Red Bull RB18 was among the heaviest machines at the start of the championship, as revealed by the team’s technical director, Pierre Wache: “At the start of the season we were close to 20kg overweight“, he said, giving responsibility to the intense fight for the 2021 world championship: “We haven’t invested enough resources in the new car and perhaps even our interpretation of the FIA ​​load tests has influenced us more than the other teams.

The French engineer revealed that, in terms of lap time, a good percentage of the improvements came from the ‘slimming cure’: “This year’s updates have focused primarily on the weight and aerodynamic performance of the RB18“. In the interview with RacingNews365 the transalpine was asked to quantify the drop in terms of kg: “Three kilos?”, “No, more”; “Twelve?”, “Could be”. Wache did not hide that for the RB19 project there is still weight to be eroded: “In any case, the car is still substantially too heavy and we can improve further next year. The other teams are much closer to the limit then there is a lot of leeway for ‘free time’ on the lap to gain”. Conclusion on the philosophy adopted by the Anglo-Austrians: “Some parts, like the bottom, we made heavier on purpose, because we thought they might get damaged on the curbs. Once we saw how the car behaved on the track, we had the opportunity to reduce the weight. An easy and very cheap solution”, Wache noted.