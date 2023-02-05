Participants can leverage careers and sign millionaire contracts with brands, experts say

The participants of BBB (Big Brother Brasil) can earn more money by investing in their images than with the prize of at least R$ 1.7 million offered by the program, said experts interviewed by the Power360.

The effect can be explained by the relationship of the reality as influencer marketing. The term refers to the investment of brands in public figures on the internet with a high level of reach, the so-called influencers.

Patricia Colomboad agency network content leader WMcCann, analyzed that the BBB boosts the visibility of these professionals. Thus, they have the possibility to close more contracts with companies. “The influencer can leave with contracts from big brands 3, 4, 5 times greater than the final prize”evaluates.

Colombo gave examples of so-called former BBBs who achieved a great level of success through influencer marketing.

Juliette Freire – started her career as a singer and became an ambassador for several brands, such as Avon It is GloboPlay

Manu Gavassi – expanded artist career and signed a contract with Boticário and Multi Show;

Bianca Andrade – businesswoman, used the BBB as a way to publicize her make-up brand.

They stood out due to several factors, such as charisma and consistency with the game. Colombo highlighted the ability of these participants to communicate, which must be maintained even when they leave Big Brother.

When they leave the call “most watched house in Brazil”it is important that influencers know how to manage, undertake and invest in their image with a qualified team.

For Columbus, the reality show has become a kind of business that leverages influencer marketing for participants. “It’s a super platform”.

The movement can be noticed on the social networks of the 2023 edition of the BBB. Some anonymous participants who joined the reality already have more than 1 million followers on Instagram, even after only two weeks of exposure.

The chance to rise financially from Big Brother changed the cast’s strategies. Gabriela Borgesvice president of service at the agency Publicis Brazilhighlights Manu Gavassi’s social media management methodology. “One of the first to record videos of reactions to facts that would still happen within reality”.

She also believes that the relationship with social networks can be fundamental to maintaining or even winning the program.

You brothers they are also more concerned with how they will deal with their behavior and image in the house. With the prevailing cancel culture, they also have a lot to lose.

The possibility of becoming an influencer or strengthening an already established career intensified with the BBB 20, the 1st edition with the presence of celebrities in the reality. The experts interviewed spoke of 2 main aspects that contributed to the current scenario:

pandemic – with people limited to the home environment and in search of escapism, there was room for a larger BBB audience;

digital maturation – interactions on social networks were already more prevalent in the Brazilian context.

In previous seasons, the real concern was winning R$ 1.5 million and building a long-term career was more difficult.

There are exceptions: Jean Wyllys (PT) won the BBB 5 and entered the Brazilian political scenario as a federal deputy. Already Thanks Massafera established herself as an actress Globe. Sabrina Sato grew up as a presenter of television programs.

“On the other hand, at a time when influencer marketing was not yet so heated, some champions of the program became famous for losing the entire prize over time”said Gabriela Borges.

