At a bar in St. Petersburg, a fight broke out between Russian singer Grigory Leps and a visitor to the establishment. This was announced by the source of “Izvestia” on Sunday, December 4.

According to our information, in the bar one of the visitors insistently asked the artist to take a picture with him, but the musician rudely refused him. The guest decided to withdraw from the institution.

The man did not like this attitude, and he began to use foul language against the musician and his team. It is assumed that this was the cause of the fight.

No one was arrested as a result of the incident. According to preliminary information, the police received an application for a fight.

On the same day, it became known that Grigory Leps, during a concert at the Ice Palace in St. Petersburg, threw the microphone and left the stage. The footage published on the Web shows how the singer sings “The Best Day”, but at some point decides not to finish the concert.