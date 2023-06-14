Imperia – Approx 20 thousand years before the invention of agriculture man already knew how to transform cereals and other wild plants into a flour suitable for food. This is highlighted by a new archaeological discovery, the result of an international research coordinated by the Italian Institute of Prehistory and Protohistory which involved researchers from the Universities of Genoa, Florence, Siena, Bologna and Montreal (Canada). The study of some macinelli dated around 43-39 thousand years agopublished in ‘Quaternary Science Reviews’, takes food milling back to the transition period between Neanderthals and Homo sapiens.

The millstones come from two paleolithic sites in Italy located about a thousand kilometers away along the Tyrrhenian side of the peninsula: Shelter Bombriniin the archaeological area of ​​Balzi Rossi (Imperia), e Castelcivita cave, at the foot of the Alburni massif (Salerno). Starch granules with diversified morphology were found on the surface of the millstones, testifying to the use of different plants, including wild cereals. The presence of similar grinding practices in transitional contexts underlines how certain technological knowledge and certain food habits were widespread in both populations, perhaps as a result of contacts or perhaps as a legacy already present within the two different cultural traditions. The millstone coming from the Mousterian levels of Riparo Bombrini is one of the oldest examples of the process and transformation of vegetable products in Europe. The two millstones found at the base and at the roof of the proto-Aurignacian sequence of the Grotta di Castelcivita, in addition to having a similar morphology, present intentional modifications aimed at making them more functional. This similarity indicates the persistence of the same technological background during the different cultural phases of the local Protoaurignacian. (HANDLE). YTM-CH