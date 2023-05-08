Without a doubt, “Al fondo hay sitio” never ceases to amaze fans. Now, a video has been posted on TikTok and shows a boxing ring in the middle of one of the streets of Las Nuevas Lomas. “Preparing for the fight of the century”, reads the clip, which also shows Pepe, Tito, Alessia and July with their backs sitting on white chairs, while Cristóbal and Zulimar are standing to the sides of track.

After seeing this, fans have commented that this would have been installed for a scene between joel gonzales and Mike Miller. In the last episodes of the América TV series, we have seen a confrontation between the two after the son of Anita Miller call the police and denounce Charo’s son for finding him in the room of Macarena, his girlfriend, sleeping.

Thanks to ‘Noni’, Gaspar’s friend did not go to jail, but he does have a restraining order, so he cannot be near ‘Maca’. Now, it seems that the rivals will get into the ring to define how the situation remains. However, nothing is said. It could be a confrontation between other characters. It only remains to wait a few hours to find out who will be the protagonists of such a scene.

How did the fans react?

“It will be between Mike and Joel because Alessia is sitting there”, “What spoilers do they give me, although I already know that the fight will be between Joel and Mike. If Joel wears his tights, he wins”, “Most likely it is Mike vs. Joel. That Jimmy fights against Tommy does not make sense because Alessia is already with him. Mike wins: that is my forecast”, “It will be between Alessia and Kimberly for the love of Jimmy ha ha ha”, were some of the comments left by the followers.

