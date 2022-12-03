“Al fondo hay sitio”, the successful creation of Efraín Aguilar, is one of the most watched series in Peru. After its end in the eighth season, many believed that it would not have more to offer, but they could not be more wrong.

The ninth installment expanded the story of the protagonists and also introduced new characters in the Maldini house. Now that Diego Montalbán is Francesca’s new partner, the age difference has been the reason for constant jokes.

In the last chapter, Diego’s mother made a surprise visit to the couple with two objectives: to congratulate her son on his birthday and to meet the woman who stole his heart. The tension and incipient rivalry was present, but another detail did not go unnoticed by the fans.

Antonia was impressed with Peter’s elegance and bearing. She didn’t take her eyes off of her and the butler couldn’t help but do the same, although it wasn’t as obvious. When he got to the kitchen, he was outraged that such a distinguished woman is the mother of such a despicable subject.

It should be noted that Antonia and Francesca could start a rivalry, so it would not be surprising if the former flirts with Peter to make the lady who stole her son’s heart uncomfortable.