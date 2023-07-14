Cupid seems to haunt Las Nuevas Lomas again in “At the bottom there is room” despite the fact that the Gonzales and Maldini are in danger due to the return of Claudia Llanos. Love conquers everything and this could happen between Joel and Paty. In chapter 261, the popular “Fish Face” got another job for Paty, a character played by Melissa Paredeswhich was to help don ‘Gil’ with the orders from the winery.

At the end of all the errands, Joel goes to the store to ask Paty how her new job went; Then, he did not hesitate to invite her to go eat a chifita, to which she responded with a NO!, but referring to him not inviting her, but that she is going to invite him as a thank you and returning the favor for having obtained the ‘chambita’ in the cellar.

YOU CAN SEE: “In the background there is room” 10 LIVE on América TV GO: what time and where to see chapter 262?

Already in the chifa, the conversation became very colloquial between joel and patty, with jokes here and there, and night came. Everyone went to his house. Upon arrival, Joel, already resting in his room, began to meditate and said that he had not thought about Macarena all day. Will a new love be born in “Al fondo hay sitio”?

YOU CAN SEE: “There is room at the bottom”: Cristóbal rejected Laia and left her in the friendzone, is love over?

What time and where to see chapter 262 of “In the background there is room 10” LIVE?

The new season of “AFHS” is broadcast Monday through Friday from 8:40 p.m. on the América TV screens. Likewise, if you are outside of Peru, there is no problem for you not to see this Thursday’s chapter, which will be impressive. We leave you the following hours:

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 p.m. in Colombia

8.40 pm in the United States

8.40 pm in Mexico

9.40 pm in Chile

9.40 p.m. in Venezuela

9.40 pm in the United States

10.40 p.m. in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain, the next day.

Watch “In the background there is room” FREE ONLINE

Yes, there is the option to see “Al fondo hay sitio” totally FREE through the internet LIVE and ONLINE. For this you only need to go to the América TV GO page, an online streaming platform to find all the complete episodes of the Peruvian series.

#room #Joel #stopped #thinking #Macarena #Patty #love