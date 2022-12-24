In the final chapter of the ninth season of “there is room at the bottom”, July learned some unfortunate news that would jeopardize her stay in Nuevas Lomas. When going to her higher education center, “Charito’s” niece found out that it was closed and that she would not be able to graduate as a nursing assistant.

For this very sad reason, the young woman chose to return to her native Recuay and not spend Christmas Eve with the Gonzalez, as she had planned. However, as she made known through her dialogues, this decision would only apply for Christmas parties. At the end of her appearance in the episode, she had the opportunity to say goodbye to Cristóbal, who encouraged her not to give up and to continue fighting for her goals.