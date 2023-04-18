Shortly after Kimberly revealed her fake pregnancy on “At the bottom there is room”, ‘Tito’ left the América Televisión series unexpectedly. According to what was shown in the plot, “Pepe’s” best friend was contacted by a relative to collect an inheritance and, with that excuse, the beloved blue-eyed character left the Gonzales family home and we have not seen him again . Fans automatically believed that he was fired from him, but luckily his return has already been confirmed.

“Now yes, supercharged, ‘Tito’ is back”, specified a recent publication on the Instagram account of Kovacs. Added to this, the actor published a story in which he questioned what could have happened to the money from the inheritance that his character received: did he spend all the money or did he become a millionaire?

Laszlo Kovacs will return to “In the background there is room” after passing through Europe. Photo: composition LR/América TV/Instagram

YOU CAN SEE: Fans of “AFHS” demand that these 2 characters be a couple: “I already had my hopes up”

Why did Laszlo Kovacs stop appearing in “In the background there is room”?

At this point you are probably wondering why. laszlo kovacs temporarily withdrew from “At the bottom there is room”. Although many believed that he may have been fired or that his role has already completed a cycle in the series, the reality is totally different and is related to a more romantic issue.

The interpreter of ‘Titus‘ recently married mili asalde. In this sense, both left for Europe to take a vacation and celebrate their honeymoon. That is the reason why Laszlo Kovacs stopped appearing on “AFHS”.

Laszlo Kovacs confirms his return to “AFHS”. Photo: Instagram/Laszlo Kovacs

YOU CAN SEE: “In the background there is room”: character was very loved and now he receives ‘hate’, why are they asking for his departure?

Where to see “Al fondo hay sitio” LIVE, ONLINE and FREE?

“At the bottom there is room” It can be seen LIVE through América Televisión. You only have to connect to the transmission from 8.40 pm, right after “EEG”.

If you want to watch the program ONLINE and totally FREE, you have the option of using América TVGO, a streaming service where you can find the rest of the seasons.

#room #confirms #return #Laszlo #Kovacs #Tito #leave