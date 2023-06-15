The plot of “At the bottom there is room” continues to catch his fans. On this occasion, the followers of the famous América TV production wonder what will happen to the courtship between July and ‘Happy‘ after revealing that Javier Alegría could be Pepe’s son due to a relationship he had with his mother, Felicia, more than 20 years ago. This would make young people have a bond very special, which complicates the situation in the Gonzales house a bit.

YOU CAN SEE: “In the background there is room: Is Pepe the father of ‘Happy’? Summer romance from 23 years ago changes everything

What is the true link between July and ‘Happy’?

July Flores, a character played by Guadalupe Farfán, is the niece of ‘charito’; while Javier Alegría, played by Franco Isa, could be the son of Pepe, which caused many questions among fans about the possible existence of a family link between the two lovers. However, this could not be further from the truth, as Charo is Pepe’s sister-in-law, any possible blood relationship between the young people is ruled out.

Franco Iza gives life to ‘Happy’, while Guadalupe Farfán plays July. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

In addition, there is still no certainty that ‘Happy’ is a Gonzales, since everything is a question of Pepe’s assumption after learning that the young man’s mother is Felicia Alegría, with whom he had an affair years ago.

YOU CAN SEE: “There is room at the bottom”: Teresa criticizes Joel for wasting salary and calls him “huachafo”

How did the love story between July and ‘Happy’ begin?

At first, ‘Happy’ had the wrong idea that July had feelings for him, so he tried to kiss her. This triggered the anger of “Charo’s” niece, who slapped her and warned her not to try anything with her, since he only sees him as her friend.

Later, after learning that Cristóbal has feelings for Laia, and after ‘Happy”s attempts to win her over, July decides to give him a chance, beginning their love story.