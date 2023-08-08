In ‘At the bottom there is room’, Francesca Maldini she has become meaner and colder as a result of her breakup with Diego Montalban. Now, as the head of her restaurant, ‘Noni’ is trying to control Alessia and he is doing it. As a first measure to check if the young chef has the material of a leader and businesswoman, Francesca asked her to fire Koky Reyes.

After doubting it for a long time, Alessia She decided to obey her new boss and fired ‘Charo’s’ ex-husband. Faced with this situation, Koky reacted calmly, since he knows that it is an order to Francesca, who unfortunately is getting into the head of the young woman. “You’re turning into a ‘Francesquita,'” she told Alessia before leaving the restaurant.

