Delilah does not give up and, with the help of Kimberly, she will take revenge on Joel in “At the bottom there is room”. A new preview of the América Televisión series has shown that the character of Lucecita Ceballos has no limits to execute her evil, but she will not be the only one who will have to face tense scenes. If you don’t want to miss what will happen in the chapter 192 of this season 10, in the following lines we leave you the complete guide so that you can see the program.

YOU CAN SEE: “There’s Room in the Back”: Bye-bye, Kimberly! Brenda Matos would leave the series for a new job, what is it?

Watch HERE the preview of “AFHS” 10×192

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Charito’ explodes and slaps Dalila for lying in “AFHS”: “Get out of my house!”

When to SEE chapter 192 of “AFHS” 2023?

“AFHS” Chapter 192 2023 It will premiere this Wednesday, April 5. As revealed in the new preview, Jimmy will desperately seek the doctor’s help ronald cross to divorce Kimberly, but he won’t count on the lawyer giving him a tremendous lecture for marrying someone he doesn’t love.

But the evil of the ‘Tokio de Lince’ will not stop there, although it will not act of its own free will. Specifically, the aforementioned video shows that delilah prepares an even more evil plan to take revenge on joel and demands his daughter’s help to execute him.

YOU CAN SEE: Dalila prepares her revenge in “AFHS” and demands Kimberly’s help: “Joel is going to regret it”

On the other hand, Cristobal will confess the truth to Laia: he will tell her that he is not the owner of Francesca’s, as the young Spanish woman believed. According to the clip, the girl would not have a favorable reaction.

“There’s Room in the Back” promises more drama for the Gonzales, as Delilah and Kimberly still haven’t given up on their plans. Photo: LR composition/América TV captures

YOU CAN SEE: “There is room at the bottom”: Alessia does not believe in Kimberly’s false pregnancy and rejects Jimmy

Where to see “In the background there is a place 10” LIVE?

“Al fondo hay sitio 10” premieres LIVE through the América Televisión signal. To see the program, you just have to connect with the plot at 8.40 pm, just after “EEG” ends.

Ronald Cross did not contain his fury and will end up letting off steam with Jimmy in the new chapter of “There is room at the bottom”. Photo: LR composition/América TV captures

YOU CAN SEE: “There is room at the bottom”: Nataniel Sánchez lost his job at Amazon Prime Video for hiding that he worked on the Peruvian series

How to see “In the background there is room” FREE ONLINE?

In case you don’t know, you have the option to watch “Al fondo hay sitio 10” totally FREE ONLINE. How? You can use the official website of América TVGO, the América TV streaming service where you will access the complete chapters of the previous seasons of the teleserie.

#room #10quotchapter #LIVE #watch #América #series #FREE