with little more than 5 million 719 thousand followers in instagramBrenda Zambrano started the 2023 with a lot of attitude. That is why, on this occasion, she shared a photo when she attended the Aztec stadium to support the Blue Crossl in the party of the Jround 2 of the Clausura 2023 tournament of the MX League before the Rayados de Monterrey; but, she took the opportunity to remember when he went to the concert Bad Bunny in December to the “Colossus” of Santa Úrsula.

Was a 12th of July when Brenda Zambrano saw the light of the world for the first time in Victoria Citycapital of the state of TamaulipasFrom a young age, she knew that catwalks would be her thing, so she moved to Monterrey, Nuevo León, where she began her career in the world of modeling.

She achieved such fame in the fashion industry that in 2015 she was called to participate in the second season of the network’s ‘reality show’ MTV Latin America “Acapulco Shore”, where his popularity exceeded audience levels and began to generate a large number of ‘followers’ on social networks.

With all the Instagram style brendazambranoc

His success kept him in the third season until, in April 2022, he participated in “The House of the Famous” from the Telemundo network, a program that brings together celebrities from various parts of Latin America and from which she came out as the second expelled.