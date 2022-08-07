What makes Rusthof cemetery in Leusden different from other cemeteries? Until about a year ago, the obvious answer was: the hundreds of prisoners executed during the Second World War, were killed in the neighboring concentration camp Amersfoort.

But since September last year, Rusthof has been plagued with new suffering. A group of people who describe themselves as spiritual investigators then held an after-hours “quest for psychic energy.” They had received permission for this from the then director of the cemetery, a high-ranking official of the municipality of Amersfoort.

The ‘quest for psychic energy’ turned out to consist of calling on the dead, including in the special children’s cemetery. An attempt was made to contact the deceased with light balls near the graves. Their next of kin knew nothing.

With light balls, at the graves they tried to get in touch with the deceased

Over time, rumors circulated about what had happened in the cemetery. Images that surfaced later make this clear.

“Who are we in contact with?” is a question to a deceased as a ball of light flares up near a grave.

“Do you think it’s a little scary that everyone comes to see?” the voice continues.

“I do understand that. Can you light the light one more time? Then we know you’re there. […] Good boy. Did you like football too?”

“Watching with daddy, with daddy? […] I hear all the other kids. I hear you all giggling. You can all come and watch.”

At another grave: “Are you an elderly lady? Did your death go very quickly?”

Abandoned camera

Perhaps all this would have remained unknown had it not been for a visitor to the cemetery who accidentally found an abandoned camera belonging to the group. He gave it to the director of the cemetery, who withheld it for some time. There were four shots on the camera, one of which was clearly made at Rusthof.

Mayor Lucas Bolsius discovered the existence of the camera found in early October and immediately contacted the finder and the director of the cemetery to find out what had actually happened. In the rumor circuit, it was now about several nightly séances at cemeteries themselves. Death threats circulated on social media. And the question was whether this was a question of grave robbery.

The ‘search’ in the cemetery has left relatives, the Township, the National Ombudsman and the Public Prosecutor’s Office have been occupied ever since. There are still many open questions. To this day, the identity of the group of ‘spiritual researchers’ has not been made public. The director of the cemetery, who has been on sick leave since last autumn and will not return, did not want to give it. Bolsius also does not know who is behind the group. He has sporadic contact with someone who claims to be the spokesperson for the group, but his involvement is unclear.

Declaration

On 14 October, Bolsius organized a private information evening with parents of children at the cemetery. He was present himself, together with the then director of Rusthof. It was mainly an emotional meeting, which started with the naming of all the children who had been buried there, says Bolsius. “Have they been with my children?” was the next most important question. “And was there a grave robbery committed?” And why had that director authorized that paranormal investigation? He said the group consisted of experts by experience who had conducted research at home and abroad, according to audio recordings of that evening. Volunteers with years of experience. He didn’t know who they were either. He had the details of that spokesperson, so it should be possible to contact the parents.

Anger and disbelief reigned among the relatives. They did not understand why permission had been given for these meetings. Some relatives wanted to have their loved ones reburied, in a different cemetery. This has already happened in nine cases. The municipality of Amersfoort has assumed the costs. 165,000 euros have already been spent and the final bill has not yet been drawn up. All kinds of proceedings and lawsuits are still pending.

For mayor Bolsius, since the video leaked, it has been running at an administrative level. The drama also touches him personally. His father-in-law is buried at Rusthof. And he knows several relatives from his own network. Like a father who was one of the first to want his buried child from Rusthof. His wish was to exhume and still be cremated. “That touches me as a person and a father,” Bolsius looks back.

The reburial was a dramatic low in the whole affair. “We supervised that as much as possible,” says Bolsius. “Some parents told me: ‘we have our child back home’. Other parents doubted, there was also room for that.”

At the information evening, Bolsius was unable to answer the question whether there had been grave desecration. He had understood from the Public Prosecution Service that an investigation was already underway because a number of parents had reported the crime.

After that meeting, he decided that an independent investigation should also be carried out and for this he contacted the National Ombudsman, Reinier van Zutphen, who promised him cooperation from his holiday address. “I was happy about that, because I wanted to be able to look the parents straight in the eye.”

The Ombudsman completed his inquiry in two months, with the main conclusion that permission for those séances should never have been granted. And that the municipality had lost contact with the next of kin due to little communication during the time that the Ombudsman was conducting his inquiry. A painful conclusion, Bolsius thought. Because the municipality had done everything it could to inform everyone. “This concerned 9,000 graves and we wrote to all relatives as much as possible. I have had contact with relatives in Indonesia, whose child is buried here. While I also didn’t have many answers: which graves had they been to? Who were they? We didn’t know all that.”

Information withheld

In November, while the Ombudsman’s inquiry was in full swing, another bomb exploded on City Hall. The director of the cemetery turned out to have withheld crucial information. He had dug up emails with reports of that research and video and audio fragments of the ‘spiritual research’. Bolsius knew nothing about this before, and neither did the Ombudsman. Everyone at the town hall was shocked: “At that meeting with the parents, I thought that I had looked those relatives in the eye in good conscience. But that was not the case. The director sitting next to me had withheld information. While I thought we were operating on the basis of trust.”

An integrity investigation was conducted into the actions of the director and one of his employees. That hasn’t been completed yet. Bolsius doesn’t want to say much about that now. What is known is that the digital mailbox of the former director and a second official had to be examined. Special procedures apply for this. The results of that investigation were also delayed because the director was so ill that he could not be heard for a long time. As far as Bolsius is concerned, it is up to the municipal secretary to deal with the findings of that investigation.

Almost a year after those séances, Bolsius still doesn’t know who is hiding behind the ‘research group’ and he doesn’t feel the need to know anymore. “That permission should never have been given. And I don’t care what they wanted or didn’t want. All I know is that it has stirred up deep emotions in a lot of people.”

Spiritual group refuses contact

Four relatives have now had a conversation with members of the spiritual group, after the mediation of Bolsius. Furthermore, the group refuses any contact, even with NRC. The group announced anonymously via the municipality of Amersfoort that it did not need this, to spare the next of kin further suffering and “because we have already received many threats”.

“I can’t force them either,” says Bolsius. They themselves agreed to contact those four relatives because the graves of their deceased were visible on those image fragments. They do not want to talk to other relatives and I also have to take into account their right to privacy.”

It remains to be seen whether that right will stand. Two surviving relatives are trying to force the municipality to release their identity through the courts. To help them cope, they want to know what happened around the graves of their two deceased daughters and to be able to look the ‘paranormal investigators’ in the eye. The judge will decide this month whether the municipality should cooperate. “Many relatives think they are well informed, they also want to close this,” says Bolsius. “But for some parents, any answer will be insufficient.”