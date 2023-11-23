NBC: Only two doctors left at Al-Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip

Only two doctors remain at Al-Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip, transmits NBC channel, citing the head of the hospital’s plastic surgery department.

As the doctor clarified, most of the staff left the hospital on Wednesday, November 22. “With the exception of two doctors, me, my colleague, and one nurse who are in the hospital,” he said.

The head of the department described the situation at the hospital as “very, very difficult.” The two doctors are focusing on the roughly 200 patients remaining in the hospital, he said.

Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) military detained the head of the Al-Shifa hospital, Mohammed Abu Salmiya, in the Gaza Strip.