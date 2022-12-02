During the national congress of the Italian Association of Radiotherapy and Clinical Oncology (Airo) in Bologna, which has just ended, the Catalyst+ HD immersive technology for cancer care which exploits the innovative technique of respiratory gating. This was announced in a note by the Tecnosan company of Trento which has brought this safer therapeutic novelty to Italy, because it does not use ionizing radiation, and is able to preserve heart tissue from irradiation and, intuitive to use, is suitable for patients of all ages. The technique is mainly used for breast, lung and thoracic tumors.

The respiratory gating technique – explains the note – irradiates the tumor with the utmost precision and only in some respiratory phases: specifically when the tumor mass is more distant from the heart. In fact, the patient is asked to hold his breath for a few seconds and the air contained in the lung during the breath hold acts as a natural – non-invasive – spacer to distance the tumor target from the heart area. The technology’s SGRT (stereotactic body radiotherapy) system allows the accelerator to deliver treatments synchronized with the patient’s breath and guide their breathing via immersive lighting. Radiotherapy treatment involves the patient first undergoing a simulation CT scan and then a precise number of treatment sessions with the linear accelerator, which delivers radiation to target the tumour.

The simulation CAT – continues the note – it serves to control the geometry of the neoplasm with respect to the internal organs. With this data, radiotherapists and medical physicists build a personalized treatment and study the target volumes to be hit with radiotherapy, paying attention to the surrounding OARs (organs at risk). Among the Oars to be preserved there is obviously the heart tissue which, due to its proximity to the lung and breast, can be involuntarily irradiated. This type of irradiation has been linked, over the long term, to an increased risk of unwanted cardiac events.

Thanks to three 3D scanners placed on the ceiling of the treatment room, the Catalyst+ HD system reconstructs a high definition three-dimensional image of the patient and monitors even the most imperceptible movements. To guide the patient in carrying out short apneas of the correct scope and duration, special luminous panels are installed in the ceiling of the room, thanks to which the entire environment changes color based on the patient’s breathing. In this way the patient will start from the blue color (neutral breathing) and, to move to the respiratory phase identified by the doctor, he will simply have to reach the green color. Each treatment is calibrated on the patient’s respiratory capacity and the immersive lighting allows you to focus on your breathing and have real-time feedback without the need for belts, compressors or more invasive accessories.

At the Airo congress, which saw a record number of registrations with more than 950 participants from all over Italy, the new immersive technology was illustrated live, arousing great interest among doctors, given its ease of use and intuitiveness. Particularly appreciated, given the fragility of cancer patients from an immunological point of view, the safety for the Covid-19 risk, as the treatment does not require any device in contact with the patient.

The centers equipped with Sgrt systems are still limited in Italy, but – concludes the company note – thanks to the funds of the Pnrr and through a procedure carried out at the national level, as many as 31 will be installed in the Oncological Radiotherapy Units of public health throughout Italy Catalyst+ HD systems with immersive breath guidance functionality, for the benefit of patients and operators.