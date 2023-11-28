CHarlie Munger, the closest confidant and companion of investing legend Warren Buffett, has died at the age of 99. Buffett emphasized in a statement on Tuesday that without Munger’s inspiration and wisdom, their investment holding Berkshire Hathaway would never have reached its current status. Munger died “peacefully” in a hospital in California on Tuesday morning, it said without further details.

Munger was active with Buffett (93) at Berkshire Hathaway for decades. He was deputy head of administration and one of the largest shareholders. Berkshire Hathaway owns, among others, the insurer Geico and the railway company BNSF.

The financial magazine “Forbes” recently estimated Munger’s fortune at $2.7 billion (2.5 billion euros). Warren Buffett has a fortune of $119.5 billion, making him the sixth richest person in the world. The legendary investor turned 93 years old.