Dhe Austrian actor, cabaret artist and quiz master Ernst Stankovski died on Wednesday at the age of 93 in Klosterneuburg near Vienna. His son, the composer Alexander Stankovski, confirmed the death to the German Press Agency. Ernst Stankovski became known to the German television audience from 1969 to 1977 as the presenter of the ZDF quiz show “Do you recognize the melody?”.

“I didn’t really like doing it,” he told the German Press Agency in 2008. He preferred to be remembered as a serious actor. After completing an apprenticeship as a hairdresser, Stankovski was trained at the renowned Max Reinhardt Seminar in his native city of Vienna. In the 1950s and 60s he was engaged at important German-language theaters, including the Zurich Schauspielhaus, the Residenztheater and Kammerspiele in Munich, the Düsseldorfer Schauspielhaus and the Theater am Kurfürstendamm.

Stankovski was also a busy actor in film and television. Among the more than 250 productions were many television plays and operetta film adaptations, as well as appearances in series such as “Traumschiff”, “Tatort” or “Der Bulle von Tölz”.

As a cabaret artist, Stankovski was known for his fine sense of humor on Austrian and German stages. At the age of 79 he brought out his last programme, entitled “You can’t even die in Vienna”. He was an actor until he had a heart operation around ten years ago.

Stankovski’s first marriage was to actress Ida Krottendorf. In 1961 he married the dancer and actress Anna Luise Schubert.