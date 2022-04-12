The actor Michael Degen is dead. He died on Saturday in Hamburg at the age of 90, as the Rowohlt publishing house in Berlin announced on Tuesday.

Michael Degen, born on January 31, 1932 in Chemnitz, died on April 9, 2022 in Hamburg, in August 2013 on the set of “SOKO Leipzig” Image: dpa

MIchael Degen is dead. The 90-year-old actor died in Hamburg on Saturday, as the Rowohlt publishing house announced on Tuesday in Berlin. “We mourn and bow to a person and artist who touched and carried away with his warmth and enthusiasm, and whose diverse work will remain,” it said.

Degen was most recently familiar to a large television audience, mainly thanks to the ARD crime series “Donna Leon”. In it he embodied the “Vice Questore Patta” for years. The artist had previously enjoyed success in numerous classical, modern and entertaining roles on major stages, as well as in film and television. He has worked with great directors such as Peter Zadek, Claude Chabrol and Ingmar Bergman and also directed films himself.

