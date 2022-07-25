Dhe American actor Paul Sorvino, who starred in films such as “Goodfellas – Three Decades in the Mafia” and “Nixon”, is dead. Sorvino died on Monday morning, according to his spokesman Roger Neal. The actor’s wife, Dee Dee Sorvino, was by his side. Sorvino was 83 years old. The actor had three children, including Oscar winner Mira Sorvino (54, “Beloved Aphrodite”).

Sorvino has been in front of film and television cameras since the early 1970s. He appeared in the TV series The Streets of San Francisco alongside Karl Malden and Michael Douglas. Sorvino’s best-known role was as mob boss Paulie Cicero in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas: Three Decades in the Mafia. His other films include “Reds”, “The Company” and “Bulworth”. In the crime series “Law & Order” he played a New York detective.

Sorvino, born on April 13, 1939 in Brooklyn, the youngest of three sons of the foreman Fortunato Sorvino and the piano teacher Marietta Sorvino, often played criminals like the quiet, ice-cold and dangerous mafia godfather Cicero, but also policemen. And he played until old age. His most recent roles came in 2019 as a corrupt politician in the spy comedy Welcome to Acapulco and in the series Godfather of Harlem, where he played crime boss Frank Costello.

As the “New York Times” recalls, Paul Sorvino attracted attention with a curse on producer Harvey Weinstein, who was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape. Sorino’s daughter Mira was among the women who made allegations of sexual abuse against Weinstein. Weinstein will die in prison, Sorino said in 2018. Otherwise he will have to meet him. And then Weinstein fares badly.