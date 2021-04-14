The financier Bernie Madoff, who in 2009 had declared Guilty of orchestrating the biggest Ponzi scam in history, died in federal prison, a person familiar with the matter told Wednesday The Associated Press.

Madoff died at the Federal Medical Center in Butner, North Carolina, apparently of natural causes, this source claimed. The person was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Last year, Madoff’s lawyers filed court papers to try to get the 82-year-old man out of jail in the COVID-19 pandemic, saying he had suffered from end-stage kidney disease and other chronic medical conditions. The request was denied.

Bernie Madoff with his wife Ruth and son Mark Madoff. Source: Clarín Archive

Madoff admitted to having scammed thousands of customers billions of dollars in investments for decades.

A court appointed trustee has rrecovered more than 13,000 million dollars out of an estimated total of 17,500 millions that investors invested in Madoff’s business. At the time of their arrest, the fake account statements told clients that they had holdings worth $ 60 billion.

A Midas king of finance

For decades, Madoff enjoyed a picture of financial guru with a touch of king Midas that defied market fluctuations.

As a former chairman of the Nasdaq Stock Market, he attracted a devoted legion of clients, from Florida retirees to celebrities like famed film director Steven Spielberg and actor Kevin Bacon.

Financier Bernie Madoff has died at the age of 82. Photo: AFP

But your investment advisory business was exposed in 2008 as a multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme that wiped out people’s fortunes and ruined charities and foundations. He became so hated that he had to wear a bulletproof vest to court.

Madoff pleaded guilty in March 2009 to securities fraud and other charges, saying he was “deeply sorry and ashamed.”

After several months living under house arrest in his Manhattan penthouse in $ 7 million, was taken to jail handcuffed to scattered applause from the angry investors in the room.

“He stole from the rich. He stole from the poor. He stole from those in the middle. He had no values,” investor Tom Fitzmaurice told the judge during sentencing. “He scammed his victims so that he and his wife … could live a life of unimaginable luxury.”

District Judge Denny Chin had no mercy and sentenced Madoff to the maximum penalty of 150 years in prison.

“Here you have to send the message that the crimes of Mr. Madoff they were extraordinarily wicked and that this kind of irresponsible manipulation of the system is not simply a bloodless financial crime that occurs only on paper, but is … one that takes a staggering human price, “Chin said.

News in development.