The members of the Australian rock band AC/DC (from left) Brian Johnson, Malcolm Young, Phil Rudd, Angus Young and Cliff Williams at a concert in Munich in June 2003. Image: AP

DAC/DC co-founder Colin Burgess has died at the age of 77. The Australian hard rock band announced on Saturday on online networks that they were “very sad” to learn of the death of their former member. “He was our first drummer and a very respected musician. Happy memories, rock in peace Colin,” the band said. She did not disclose the cause of death.

Burgess was part of AC/DC's original formation, but left the band, which had existed since 1973, just a year after it was founded. He was later replaced by drummer Phil Rudd, who remains with the band today. AC/DC was declared dead several times, but came back every time. She is known for classics like “Highway To Hell,” “Hells Bells,” and “Thunderstruck.”

Burgess also founded the rock band The Masters Apprentices, which was inducted into the Australian Music Industry Hall of Fame in 1998. Fans expressed their sadness on Facebook. One user wrote: “May he keep rocking.”