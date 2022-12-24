With “Insomnia” the band Faithless landed a hit in the 90s that is now one of the electro dance classics. Now she mourns her singer Maxi Jazz.

Maxi jazz, the lead singer of the British band Faithless, has died at the age of 65. The band announced this on social networks. She tweeted: “We are heartbroken to say that Maxi Jazz passed away last night. He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. He gave our music the right meaning and message.” It was an honor and a real pleasure to work with him.

The band Faithless was formed in 1995. Among other things, they became known for the song “Insomnia”, which was released on their first album “Reverence” in 1996. The singles “Insomnia” and “Salva Mea” each sold more than a million copies.

In 1998 the second studio album “Sunday 8PM” was released, which contained the hit “God Is A DJ”.