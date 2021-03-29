The writer Carlos Busqued, author of works such as Under this tremendous sun and Magnetized, in which he explored narrative forms that hybridize elements of the crime novel, dirty realism, chronicle, or nonfiction, he died today at the age of 50 as a result of a domestic accident, as confirmed by his relatives.

Born in the Roque Sáenz Peña Presidency in 1970, the writer became known for a brief but solid production that started with Under this tremendous sun -Taken to the cinema by the Argentine director Adrián Caetano- and ten years later he returned to the ring with Magnetized, which covers through interviews the personality of a serial murderer who in September 1982 had the taxi drivers of Buenos Aires in suspense and made the headlines of the police pages.

News in development