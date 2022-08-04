Alessandro De Santis passed away at the age of 50. He will be remembered for the role of Lillo in Benigni’s cult film Johnny Stecchino

A mourning that hits many fans of Italian cinema to the heart. At the age of 50, he actually passed away Alessandro De Santis, the one who in 1991 played the role of Lillo in Roberto Benigni’s cult film Johnny Stecchino. The actor was suffering from Down’s syndrome and it was his family who made the announcement of his death, also issuing details on the place and date of the funeral. The same one who also claimed to have received a letter of condolence from Benigni himself.

We are talking about Alessandro De Santis, the actor who played the role of Lillo in Johnny Stecchinothe cult film of 1991 written and directed by the great Roberto Benigni.

Roberto Benigni’s condolences for Alessandro De Santis

To give the announcement of Alexander’s death, he thought about his family, which of course remained close to him until the very end. No specific details are known regarding the cause of death, but the actor was born with the down syndrome.

In the announcement, the family announced the place and date of the funeral, which will be held on Thursday 4 August in the church of San Frumenzioin Rome.

Also in the note, Alessandro’s family said they received one condolence letter by Roberto Benigni and this impressed them a lot.

Alessandro and Benigni spent a nice time togetherduring the filming of the film Johnny Stecchino.