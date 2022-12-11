Rubens Barrichello from São Paulo is the champion of the 2022 season of the Stock Car Pro Series🇧🇷 The title was conquered this Sunday afternoon (11) at the Interlagos circuit, stage of the decisive double round of the championship.

The title dispute also involved Daniel Serra from São Paulo, Paraná and 2021 champion Gabriel Casagrande, and Argentine Matías Rossi, but the advantage already belonged to Barrichello, who arrived at Interlagos in the lead of the championship.

But the conquest was far from smooth. In the first race of the day, Felipe Baptista was the winner after starting from pole position, with Serra in second place, Barrichello in third and Casagrande in fourth. Involved in a crash in the pits, Matías Rossi already said goodbye to his title chances in the first race.

At the start of the second race, the three contenders for the title shared the exit of the “S do Senna” and touched each other. Barrichello spun, while Serra and Casagrande touched again at the Sol curve. The result of the confusion was a former Formula 1 driver in the last places, Serra out of the race with a broken car and Casagrande in seventh place. See the mess:

But when there were 16 minutes left for the end of the second race, Gabriel Casagrande was disqualified for touching Daniel Serra, which left Barrichello calm to go for his second title in the main category of Brazilian motorsport (the first was in 2014), even finishing in 11th position. Race 2 was won by Ricardo Maurício, with Nelsinho Piquet in second place and César Ramos in third.

Oldest Class Champion

At the age of 50, Rubens Barrichello (runner-up in Formula 1 in 2002 and 2004) became the oldest driver to become Stock Car champion. “I am so happy. We break a taboo at Interlagos. And I just have to thank everyone who cheers for me. I didn’t know there were so many people”, said the pilot, right after the end of the race.