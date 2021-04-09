NAfter days of artificial respiration as a result of a heart attack, the American rapper DMX died at the age of 50. The musician was pronounced dead in a clinic north of New York on Friday, his family said. “We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, a native of Earl Simmons, has passed away at White Plains Hospital at the age of 50 with his family by his side,” said a statement reported by several American media consistently reported.

Hundreds of fans had previously held a vigil for the musician, who has been treated in a New York hospital since last Friday. As TV images from CNN partner station “News 12” showed, dozens of DMX supporters gathered on Monday in front of the hospital north of New York, where Simmons was artificially kept alive. The fans played his songs, danced in the street and prayed for the 50-year-old’s recovery. “News 12” spoke of 500 people present at times.

DMX became known in the 1990s with hits like “Party Up” and “Get At Me Dog”. The rapper was nominated three times for the most important Grammy music award and repeatedly topped the American charts with his songs.