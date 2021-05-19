Model Naomi Campbell, 50, announced on Tuesday on her Instagram account that she had become a mother to a child.

The model posted on Instagram, a picture of her with the baby’s feet in her hand, according to the Associated Press.

“I have been chosen to be a mother of a beautiful little grace, so I am honored to have this gentle spirit in my life,” Campbell wrote. “There are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I share with you right now, my angel. There is no greater love than that.”