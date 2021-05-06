D.he RTL presenter Jan Hahn died at the age of 47. According to the Cologne broadcaster on Thursday, the moderator of “Guten Morgen Deutschland” succumbed to a brief, serious illness on Tuesday. “We are all shocked and deeply saddened by the sudden death of Jan,” said the managing director of RTL News, Stephan Schmitter. “All of our thoughts and our deepest compassion go with his family and loved ones.”

Born in Leipzig, he studied communication, media and theater studies after graduating from high school. He has been in front of the camera since 2001. In addition to moderating various game and live shows, from 2001 to 2016 he was a moderator at Sat1 “Breakfast TV”. In 2017 he moved to RTL and has been part of the “Guten Morgen Deutschland” team ever since. He was the father of three children.

“The RTL family is losing a very special person and dear colleague who has given us all a lot of wonderful TV moments,” said Schmitter. “Jan, we will never forget you!”

Companions mourn

Sat.1 also mourned its former presenter. “Our hearts are heavy today: We mourn Jan Hahn,” it said on the station’s Twitter account. “Our thoughts and deep compassion are with his family. We will never forget you, dear Jan. “

The RTL presenter Sandra Kuhn posted a black and white photo on which Hahn can be seen. “You were not just a colleague, you were also a friend,” wrote Kuhn. “We can’t believe you’re no longer there. We are infinitely sad and will keep you in our hearts forever. “

Hahn had already recorded radio plays for Radio DDR at the age of twelve. He later worked for various radio stations. At MDR Sputnik he presented the morning show “Fat awakened – Jan Hahn’s new morning”, and at Radio Energy 103.4 the morning show “The Jan Hahn Show”.