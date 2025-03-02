The Swede Alvar Myhlback has won the legendary Wasalauf as the youngest cross -country skier in history. The 18-year-old decided the 101st edition of the traditional skimarathon in Sweden after 3:28:45 hours and only missed the course record by 27 seconds. “This is the best thing that ever happened to me in life,” said Myhlback at NRK. Yüngster winner was previously the Swede Ernst Alm, who had won the first edition of the Wasalauf in 1922.
After 90 km in the classic technique of halls to Mora in the finish sprint, Myhlback left his compatriots Emil Persson and Max Novak behind. In the past eleven years, the victory had gone to the neighbors and great rivals Norway ten times, and Sweden also won the women. Stina Nilsson, Sprint Olympic champion from 2018, won with a big lead. A total of 15,800 participants, including 288 from Germany, and also numerous celebrities like ex-footballer Johan Elmander, Astronaut Marcus Wandt and the Swedish Let’s Dance winner Filip Lamprecht.
