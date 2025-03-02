The Swede Alvar Myhlback has won the legendary Wasalauf as the youngest cross -country skier in history. The 18-year-old decided the 101st edition of the traditional skimarathon in Sweden after 3:28:45 hours and only missed the course record by 27 seconds. “This is the best thing that ever happened to me in life,” said Myhlback at NRK. Yüngster winner was previously the Swede Ernst Alm, who had won the first edition of the Wasalauf in 1922.