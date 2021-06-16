Playing with the ball, Saber Awad told “Sky News Arabia” that he considers her his “first lover”, which gives him the strength and will to face the challenge of physical disability, noting that he continues his daily exercises in the hope of becoming one of the world’s stars in the field of show football.

Awad’s relationship with football began since he was 6 years old, and he continued to practice it individually with the aim of filling his spare time. He manipulates the ball.

In fact, many young people are keen to play with this boy, hoping to learn the high skills that he has.

strong motivation

Awad suffered from a disability since his birth, but football was a motive for him to challenge his disability, to set an example for people with disabilities, and even reach the world with it.

He explains: “My disability has never been a source of any fear, but rather an incentive for me to move forward and face the difficulties I am facing.”

Awad says that he “found his goal in the show football”, which he got to know through videos posted on social media, and he saw that it is easier than regular football, in terms of running and contact with opponents, and therefore it is more suitable for the conditions of his disability..

The young man dreams of participating in foreign and international tournaments, which makes him make a great effort in daily exercises that sometimes last for more than two hours per day..

health phenomenon

Dr. Abrar, a physiotherapist, stresses that playing sports and football “is desirable and can help people with disabilities to improve their physical and psychological health, if they find the right environment for that.”

And she added to “Sky News Arabia”: “In Awad’s case, there are no fears of exercising, as he has the appropriate talent and mental ability.”

The doctor explains that exercising “does not harm in the event of a member missing since birth, and only regular warm-ups should be taken care of before exercising, so that the person is not exposed to any of the known sports injuries.”

The role of the community

According to Moamen Badi, a specialist in social medicine, sports “play an important role in combating and overcoming disability.”

He told “Sky News Arabia”, that society can play a key role by actively contributing to helping the disabled to lead their lives normally, integrate and live normally..

He continues: “Sports is of great importance in the lives of the disabled, as it contributes to their integration into society, enhances their self-confidence, and improves their physical and mental capabilities.”

But Badi cautions that the state should pay attention to the activities of this group of society, by providing tools and improving the infrastructure of stadiums.