We have been talking about him for years and always in the same way. Recurring questions with precise answers: “But how much does Francesco Camarda score?”. A lot, and above all always, every game. It seems that since he started playing the first 7 against 7 matches he has scored more than 400 goals. The last two are making their debut for AC Milan in a friendly match against Solbiatese. Ah, Camarda was born in March 2008 and is only 14 years old.