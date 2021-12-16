Six years ago, her dad found out he had Alzheimer’s. Mattia Piccoli took care of him, becoming his fundamental partner

Is called Mattia Piccoli and has become an example for the whole of Italy. He is a child of only 12 years old, who lives in the Venetian area and who has been awarded by Sergio Mattarella as Standard bearer of the Republic.

Six years ago, her dad received a very bad diagnosis:Alzheimer’s. Despite being very young, Mattia has begun to look after his parent and accompany him in every daily activity. He took care of washing and dressing him and above all of supporting him and giving him that love that only a son can give to his father.

Today Mattia Piccoli is 12 years old and has already received two awards, that of Alfiere della Repubblica and that of Young Caregiver during the Alzheimer Fest.

Unfortunately, his father, at only 40 years old, was recently forced to be admitted to an RSA. But if in all these years she has found the strength to fight and move forward, it is only thanks to her beloved son.

A young boy who has become a great example for all his peers, for the little ones and for the entire Italian population.

The words of Mattia Piccoli after the Alfiere della Repubblica award

I am very happy for the award but still I am a bit sad. I dedicate this award to my dad, it was a great emotion and I think I deserved it and even if the award was given to me, it is for the whole family.

A big round of applause to mom Michela Morutto, for the wonderful son she raised and for being the mainstay of the family. The woman is fighting with the hope of getting a annuity for her husband, for all the expenses necessary for the treatment of his illness. As she explained, families struggling with neurodegenerative diseases are not getting the right help. Especially in situations like hers, with a house to pay and a child to raise.

The story of this twelve year old has spread on the web and has warmed the heart of many people.