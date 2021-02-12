Karim M.’s voice is that of a hardened man. It evokes that of the famous Godfather, played by Marlon Brando: hoarse, calm, measured. Karim M. has the answer to everything, even when asked about transfers of tens of thousands of euros in cash between France and Algeria, account-to-account transfers, or the many winning game tickets. found in his house searched. For four years, the forties did not use his credit card. Nicknamed Bylka (kabyle in verlan) in the Goutte-d’Or district, he would have trained five police officers under his authority in his small arrangements with traffickers in the district. In exchange for envelopes and information on trafficking, his group of the anti-crime brigade (BAC) of 18e district would have spared certain delinquents. In addition to corruption, they are prosecuted for false reports, possession of narcotics, racketeering suspects or violence.

The common practice of blackmail

” It’s been thirteen or fourteen years since everyone knows that Karim M. takes envelopes from the dealers of the Goutte-d’Or, denounced in 2018 a peacekeeper to IGPN investigators. He does a great deal of narcotics, but it is not by chance. He does them thanks to information, but it is not informants who give them. These are thugs who run these streets. Karim M. will work for them, to challenge the competition of these guys in the streets opposite. »Suspicions relayed by the sellers themselves, when they meet the district commissioner in the street:“ Hey, boss, there are bad guys in your BAC! “ she hears in the mouths of traffickers in the neighborhood where Karim M.’s team works.

Three years after the first revelations, the six former “baqueux” find themselves in front of the 16e chamber of the Paris judicial tribunal. Sitting for ten days on either side of the courtroom, back straight, head down, and hands on thighs as they wait to be questioned one after the other. In front of the magistrates, their contrite air contrasts with the attitude of sworn cowboys picked up by the microphones hidden in their car. On one day in May 2019, they force a lookout found in the street to take a walk in the back seat, without any legal justification. At the hearing, the speakers broadcast the conversation between the police and Mohammed Z., nicknamed the Ball. The scene could have been that of a genre film, with the police slang and threats that characterize it. “ It pisses me off, but we’re gonna blow you up anyway (stop you – Editor’s note) … Unless you take out insurance … “ The voices of Karim M. and Mehmet C. complement each other. The officials blackmail the youngster for long minutes: “ You’ll end up in the closet. It’s going to cost you a lot of money as a lawyer all that ”, then suggest that he ask them for permission to open his own deal business.

When the court questions Bylka on his words, he evokes a staging for “Destabilize” traffic. “When I talk about insurance, it’s a bluff. I speak in a theatrical way and imply that I will leave him alone if he throws off traffickers. I’m sowing trouble in his head ”, Karim M. justifies to rule out any suspicion of money exchange. “ Are you an actor or a policeman? “ reframe the representative of the prosecution. During the investigation, the agents invoked the second degree to explain their behavior during this episode. “ You said it was a good joke ”, sums up the president, sharply. “A silly joke made to M. la Boule”, today retains one of the defendants. Heard later in the investigation, the lookout claims to know a little more about the practices of the group of police officers. They “Dress” some of their questioned. Understand: lie and attribute to those arrested quantities of drugs that they did not have on them.

One of these operations cost a victim eight months in prison. It was recorded by the sound system of the police vehicle on April 22, 2019. While Alexandre C. calls out a “modou”, a dealer from the Parisian “crack hill”, he does not manage to find the drugs on him . In the car in which he is boarded, the “modou” spits on Alexandre C., who hits him about twenty blows in response. On the recording, “Noises that are similar to punching bag noises “, image IGPN. The drug dealer is arrested for rebellion, but that is not enough, in the eyes of the arresting officer. Once at the police station, he joined the procedure two crack cakes confiscated the day before and had the false report written by his teammate Jean-Baptiste B. At the bar, he justified himself not having denounced this bogus procedure : “ There is such an omerta in our midst. We don’t rock our colleagues, whatever they did, that’s what I was taught from the start. “Opposite, the court seeks to know if this practice of “clothing” is common in the brigade. “ We have the impression that it’s like at Tati, that there is no problem to “dress” someone who has nothing on him “,quips the president.

At the end of the trial, which ends this Friday, February 12, the court will assess the credibility it gives to the six police officers, as well as to their two co-convicts, suspected corruptors. Passive corruption is punished by ten years in prison and forgery in public writing, by fifteen years of criminal imprisonment when committed by a person holding public authority.