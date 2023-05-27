Home page World

From: Armin T Linder

Germany groans under the supermarket prices, but in Austria many feel it is even worse and shop across the border. A cucumber post serves as an example.

Vienna – believe it or not 429,000 members counts Reddit-Group “Austria” – many topics that move Austria are dealt with there. Of course, supermarket shopping there is always a topic of discussion, except that over the border Aldi is known as Hofer. Many Consumers in Germany groan under the prices – but Austrians apparently at least as much.

Austrians are annoyed by high prices in supermarkets

A user in the Austria group recently started a long angry post that begins as follows: “I was in Berlin at the weekend and I thought I was going to get hit. Groceries, whether in restaurants or supermarkets, were about 30% cheaper than they are here in the discount stores. Why is nobody talking about it?” Of course, the numbers are based on his subjective feelings, but there are also facts. Oe24.at writes, for example, that according to Statistics Austria’s calculations, consumer prices were 9.7 percent higher in April 2023 than in April 2022. The appropriate headline: “Austria has the highest inflation in all of Western Europe”.

No wonder Reddit is also debating it. “In which of our neighboring countries is shopping much cheaper and can be reached with a climate ticket?” asks one person. “It already seems cheaper to me in Germany than in Austria, and Passau can also be reached with the climate ticket, but maybe the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary or Slovenia are even cheaper? Are there places where you can shop well and cheaper than in Austria and where the climate ticket is still valid?” One tip in the comments is Passau, another as follows: “Bratislava is your ‘best bet’ here. Reasonably easy to reach from Vienna.”

“It’s funny, given the prices, Rewe should have been in bankruptcy for a long time?”

More and more Austrians seem to be discovering the German border supermarkets. “Was shopping in Germany (Lindau) today. You save something and not just with the cucumber,” writes one user. He shows a sign from the vegetable shelf. The cucumber costs 49 cents there. “It’s funny, given the prices, Rewe should have been bankrupt a long time ago,” was one reaction (which continued with an angry statement on politics and started a corresponding debate). Mind you: The photo does not indicate whether it is at all rewe or another supermarket chain. Doesn’t look like Rewe.

The Reddit group is discussing this cucumber photo. It is said to have originated in Lindau. The fact that it is Rewe is pure speculation by a user. © Reddit

“I’ve been shopping in Italy/Slovenia for a while. Everything is cheaper too,” writes another and is promptly asked for tips. Another notes: Cucumbers for 49 cents are not uncommon in Austria either. “I saw cucumbers for 49 cents at Hofer’s yesterday. From Hungary. Wtf.”

American calms the debate: Everything is more expensive for him

Another notes that 49 cents are also cheap by German standards. But: in the week up to May 27th, Netto even has cucumbers for 39 cents on the cover of its prospectus. When our editorial team checked online on May 27 in Munich, the Rewe gherkin was 95 cents. At MyDealz, however, a Rewe gherkin price of 49 cents was reported at least in December 2022. In this respect, this is also realistic for this supermarket chain.

In any case, the Reddit threads make it clear: Austrians are looking more and more across the border, and some people shop in Germany if they can make it. “Recently saw the box of Gösser-Radler without a promotion for around €12 at Edeka. With us, you pay at least €18 for it,” writes one. And then another user joins in with a completely different perspective: “I have to say: I’m an American and I find it very funny that these purchase prices are expensive for you. It’s maybe twice as expensive here – and it’s still going up.” An impressive deposit voucher from a Rewe branch has also landed on Reddit, which drew astonished looks at the checkout. (lin)