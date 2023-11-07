Of Health editorial team

The appointment at the Museum of Science and Technology. It will be possible to visit an exhibition on the ocean and undergo (free) medical checks: electrocardiogram, blood tests, eye pressure check

From Thursday 9th to Sunday 12th November the fifth edition of Il Tempo della Salute will be held at the Museum of Science and Technology in Milan: four days dedicated to medicine and well-being in the company of the greatest experts in the sector. There are many topics covered in the forums and talks (free entry), which will also be streamed on Corriere.it: metaverso, home automation at the service of disabilities, prevention, menopause, inclusiveness, adolescents, diabetes, bacteria, blood tumors, ALS, Alzheimer’s, nutrition, palliative care , cholesterol and much more. It will be possible to participate in courses and undergo medical checks, always free (for some reservations are required on www.corriere.it/salute/tempo-della-salute). There will be top-level speakers, personalities from the entertainment and cultural scene. The key word chosen for this edition is to understand, in the sense of taking together, taking charge.

HEALTH TIME: the complete 4-day program

Among the guests was the Minister of Health The flagship of this edition will be the meeting Italians and the National Health Service (Friday 10th at 4pm), which will feature speakers the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci and Sergio Harari, president of the Peripato Association, professor of Internal Medicine at the University of Milan and head of Internal Medicine and Pneumology at the San Giuseppe Irccs Multimedica Hospital in Milan. Corriere.it/salute, together with the non-profit association Peripato, promoted a survey on citizens' relationship with the services offered by the National Health Service and, more generally, their approach to healthcare. The survey went online in July 2023 and collected over 8,500 responses. The results of the survey will be illustrated and discussed during the meeting. We will try to answer a crucial question: will the National Health Service be able to continue to guarantee free treatment for everyone?

Tests, courses and an exhibition (free) At the Time of Health it will be possible carry out free health checks and in the area dedicated to the academies you can, upon reservation, follow courses correct breathing, cardiopulmonary resuscitation, cutting vegetables and even learn to recognize parasites in pets. There will also be an exhibition organized by the UN dedicated to the oceans and the influence their health has on ours, with workshops for children and teenagers.

Here are the free appointments in detail (by reservation):

Prepare and love vegetables



Thursday 9th and Friday 10th, 12pm



Plants, like animals, defend themselves, but since they cannot escape they try to make us believe that they are not attractive. Instead they are and it is possible to find out by learning to know them and prepare them. A nutritionist-chef teaches how to do it.

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation



Thursday 9th at 3pm, Friday 10th at 3pm, Saturday 11th at 1pm, Sunday 12th at 12.30pm



For almost thirty years, the Italian Resuscitation Council has been spreading the culture of cardiopulmonary resuscitation in Italy. We can all learn the few simple maneuvers to perform: recognize the victim of a cardiac arrest, promptly alert the emergency services, correctly perform cardiac massage, use the semi-automatic external defibrillator.

McFIT Training: pilates



Thursday 9th at 5pm, Friday 10th at 4.30pm



The holistic discipline par excellence to find the body’s rebalance starting from the strength of the breath.

McFIT Yoga: vinyasa flow



Saturday 11th 11am, Sunday 12th 11am



The art of moving the body, through a practice of opening the shoulders and chest which activates the energy centers.

McFIT Training: mobility



Saturday 11th, 5pm



Improve posture with sequences of joint mobility and stretching of the muscle fascia.

Improve posture with sequences of joint mobility and stretching of the muscle fascia.

McFIT Training: core training



Sunday 12th, 5pm



Between dynamic and holding exercises, you learn to make the most of your core (the central nucleus of the body).

Let’s take care of our four-legged friends



Saturday 11th, 3pm



Fleas, ticks and other parasites can be a very annoying company for dogs and cats, which can also become a danger for people. Avoiding infestations and eradicating them with the appropriate means therefore becomes a form of protection for the whole family.

Breathe, mobilize, spiralize



Sunday 12th, 3.30pm



Using breathing, coordinated with exercises and attention to listening to the body, we try to create freedom of movement and elasticity, so as to feel lighter and more balanced in the body.

Prevention and donation with Avis Milano



Thursday 9th 10am-6pm, Friday 10am-1pm and 2pm-6pm, Saturday 11th 10am-1pm and 2pm-6pm, Sunday 12th 10am-6pm



Avis Milano will make the mobile collection unit available to offer visitors a personalized and in-depth prevention path aimed at donating blood. The tests offered to aspiring donors are aimed at excluding the most important metabolic pathologies (such as diabetes, metabolic syndrome, familial and non-familial dyslipidemia), viral (viral hepatitis, HIV, West Nile Virus) and tumor (Psa in subjects of male).

Reservations on site

Visual screening



Every day, from 11am to 6pm



On Thursday and Friday, the volunteers of the Milan/City Metropolitan Lions will be available to provide information on prevention. Medical staff will be present on Saturday and Sunday for visual check-ups.

Reservations on site

Cardiology screening



Thursday 9th, Friday 10th and Saturday 11th, from 11am to 6pm



For those who join the Banca del Cuore project, cardiovascular prevention screening will be carried out, including electrocardiographic examination and arrhythmia screening, with the free issue of the BancomHeart card; metabolic screening with the detection of 9 results; printout of your glucose and lipid profile and your cardiovascular risk; brochures. The Heart Bank project of the Foundation for your heart onlus of Anmco (National Association of hospital cardiologists), conceived and coordinated by past president Michele Gulizia, provides free custody of the electrocardiogram and the most relevant health data with BancomHeart, which allows connection to one’s cardiovascular data 24 hours a day, from anywhere in the world.

On-site reservations e at this link

Glycemic screening



Sunday 12th, from 11am to 1pm



The San Raffaele Hospital will be present with a corner dedicated to the free evaluation of capillary blood sugar levels via fingerstick testing. Monitoring blood sugar levels is one of the most important first steps in early diagnosis of diabetes.

Reservations on site

Ocean & Climate Village



Every day, from 9.30am to 7pm



The first traveling, interactive and educational exhibition dedicated to the ocean-climate nexus, designed with a view to co-creation, collaboration and knowledge sharing to reconnect people to the ocean. Ocean & Climate Village is a project of the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission of UNESCO carried out as part of the United Nations Decade of Marine Sciences for Sustainable Development (2021-2030).

Free admission

Ocean & Climate Village Workshop



Every afternoon, two shifts of visits at 4pm and 5pm



Workshops dedicated to children between 5 and 12 years old and their companions.

THE SOUNDS OF THE SEA – The expert educators and marine biologists will introduce the young participants to the underwater world through the use of the sounds of the creatures that live in the sea and the discovery of small organisms invisible to the naked eye.

THE MICROSCOPIC WORLD – Experts will lead young participants to discover the marine world through the observation of microscopic organisms that live in a drop of water.

To book: www.corriere.it/salute/tempo-della-salute