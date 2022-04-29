At Tappara’s golden festival, a surprising turnaround – the fountain went out in the middle of the party

Tampere.

Tampereen Tappara will be the Finnish champion in hockey in 2022.

The championship was decided in the fifth final match against Turku Palloseura at the Nokia Arena in Tampere on Thursday night.

Tappara won the fifth final match 1-0, and the entire match series 4-1.

Tapparan supporters gathered at Tampere Central Square to celebrate in the traditional way. Morning paper followed the celebration for five hours next to the fountain.

After the turn of the day at 2 o’clock, the toughest fans were still at Keskustori. Many waited for the gold team to arrive at the market, but to no avail.

During the evening, fans took turns bathing in the Central Market fountain. At about 11:25 p.m., the fountain suddenly shut down, but that, too, has not prevented nocturnal dips.

During the celebration, the moment when the Tappara flag was fluttered on the flagpole in front of the Town Hall was also witnessed.

No cold! Roope Rontu was one of the first in the fountain of Tampere Central Market after Tappara's victory was confirmed.

So emotional was the meeting of the fans in the fountain.

The fountain began to fill up with fans quickly after Tappara’s championship was confirmed.

The golden festivities are centered around this Central Market fountain.

Watch the video on the outskirts of Keskustori:

In advance questions were raised by the fact that the Central Market is largely under renovation. A summer oasis is being built there. The fountain was still covered in the dome on Monday.

From the city was told however, on Tuesday To the morning paperthat you can party at the fountain. It is outside the construction site. The fountain is now also opened and filled with water.

“Any gold is a great thing and you need to be able to celebrate it. However, it should be noted that part of the Central Market is a construction site, ”the event manager Saara Saarteinen said. The construction sites are surrounded by fences and security.

In previous years, Tappara’s championship has been celebrated wildly during the dark hours of the night.

The fountain in the Central Market has been sown before:

This is how the Canada Cup was sown in the spring of 2017.

See also Russia finds support in its Latin American allies after invading Ukraine Often partygoers have climbed to the top of the fountain. So it is in 2016.