Chen Siming, in the video on X in which he asked for political asylum in the United States or Canada and for Taiwan not to send him back to China | Photo: Reproduction/X

A Chinese refugee has been living in a Taiwan airport since last Friday (22) and is asking Western countries to grant him political asylum, in the face of persecution by the Beijing dictatorship.

Upon arriving at Taoyuan International Airport, near the Taiwanese capital, Taipei, Chen Siming posted a video on X explaining the situation.

“To avoid the political oppression of the Chinese Communist Party, I have now come to Taiwan,” he said. “I hope to receive political asylum from the United States or Canada. I ask friends to appeal to the Taiwanese government not to send me back to China.”

In an interview with CNN, Chen detailed his case. Since 2017, he is known for holding annual demonstrations on the streets and on social media commemorating the Tiananmen Square massacre, which took place in China in 1989.

The activist stated that he was already arrested for these acts and that he was the target of constant harassment from the Chinese authorities, who called him daily and went to his house if he did not answer; on other occasions, the police demanded that he report to the local police station.

Tired of the intimidation, Chen fled China in July, first reaching the border with Laos, and in early August, entered Thailand. Despite having registered as a refugee with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, he feared deportation to China, as Thailand does not recognize the concept of asylum and the country has good relations with Beijing.

Therefore, Chen now decided to go to Taiwan – his trip stopped in the Chinese city of Guangzhou.

“Given the current political climate in China, there is no space for me to operate there,” Chen told CNN. “I hope the United States government will support the Chinese people and help end the authoritarian rule of the Chinese Communist Party, so that China can have democracy.”