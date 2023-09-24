The Japanese Grand Prix has closed the games as far as the ranking is concerned World Manufacturers’ Championshipassigning it, with full merit, to Red Bullafter a race absolutely dominated by Max Verstappen, who, in all likelihood, will close the accounts for his World Championship, the Drivers’ Championship, at the next round in Qatar. The Japanese weekend showed a series of really interesting aspects from a technical point of view.

Suzuka, the main track of Formula 1

To go fast on the Japanese track you need it everything that is important for a Formula 1 car: L’aerodynamics it is essential to express load and stability when cornering and at the same time its efficiency is the key to minimizing drag on the long straights of the second and third sectors, the suspension package must be able to manage lateral loads, major braking and direction changes, guaranteeing stability to the aerodynamic platform, Power Unit must have horses to unload on the ground and the pilot he has to put a lot of his own into it. The result was therefore unequivocal on the values ​​on track at the moment. Red Bull which expresses everything mentioned above and is dominatrix, confirming the transparency of the technical directives with respect to the RB19, albeit only with Verstappen given that Perez seems to have totally lost his mind by now. An interesting fact that apparently few people have noticed is that Max Verstappen was the only one together with the two Ferraris of the leading drivers to face the central stint with medium tyre. In a situation such as high degradation and certainly not simple, the Dutchman did it anyway a longer stint by Norris, who had hard tires and went very fast with his McLaren, ed he extended the lead anywaysomething that is certainly not of secondary importance and which certifies how Red Bull continues to be the reference both on speed and tire degradation. Finally, it is interesting to note from average telemetry that Verstappen approached the first sector with great speed throughout the race, but it managed the lateral load on the 130R in an important way. From a lap-by-lap check we ascertained that the Dutchman was on the medium tyre it cut off the gas much more markedly than the others in the passage to the iconic fast corner, while with hard tire he passed through without problems, a sign of how Verstappen still builds in the race tire management in an evidently reasoned and planned manner.

McLaren second strength in Suzuka is a message for next year

They placed behind Red Bull on the podium the two McLaren drivers. The step forward by the team led by is incredible Andrea Stella who worked methodically without, for now, missing any updates. The Woking team have first significantly increased the level of downforce on the car and then dedicated himself to improve its efficiencycoming to have a significant advantage over everyone apart from Red Bull, on a track that he does not lie like the one in Suzuka. As for the papaya pilots Lando Norris he still completed an excellent race, with a very fast pace on the hard tyre. Oscar Piastri then obtained the first podium in career. Nice to see a “rookie” who gets onto the podium with merit and the young Australian certainly has a lot of potential, although in Japan he didn’t actually run a truly superlative race, outclassed in terms of pace by his teammate who gave him a full 17 seconds at the end of the race. However, McLaren’s advantage over Ferrari and Mercedes was such that, despite the very large gap between Norris and Piastri, no one managed to fit in between the twowith the team of Maranello is that of Brackley that they are done with gaps of more than 40 seconds from the winner and 20 seconds from Norris. Important numbers on such a representative track, which shine through the need for the two teams to overturn the current projects for next seasonso as not to risk finding ourselves behind the Woking team which is showing solid progress and an ever-increasing understanding of the aerodynamic and mechanical phenomena around the car.

Ferrari better than expected, Mercedes bad Grand Prix

As for the Ferrari it can be said that in general the work of understanding and optimizing the structures has borne fruitwith i riders happy with pace and balance, albeit very far from the summit. Data i well-known congenital limitations of SF-23 it can be said that in reality the Scuderia had a decent weekend, probably extracting almost all the possible potential from the car. However, there are a couple of points on strategy in our opinion worth paying attention to. The first concerns the choice of compounds to take to the raceas, among the leading teams, only Ferrari and Red Bull held on a single hard tire for Sunday. However, Red Bull was able to manage the central stint with medium tyres, a moment which was instead “in defence” for both red Bull drivers, who with a hard tire after the first pit stop could probably have defend themselves better against Mercedes and maybe attack Plates in a more convinced way, given the latter’s not excellent pace. The second strategic point concerns specifically Carlos Sainz. We listened to the radio team and it emerged that, when Leclerc, the Spaniard, is called to the pits is reassured to still have the margin (3.3 seconds) over Hamilton to possibly stop the following lap without suffering the undercut. As soon as Hamilton stops in the pits, Adami calls Sainz back for the next lap. The Spaniard responds by saying “If Hamilton undercuts me, keep me out”, looking for a differentiation in the life of the tire at the end of the race. Having arrived at the triangle chicane and now close to the pit entrance, Sainz however receives the radio message of “stay out”. He then asks for confirmation that he has now undergone the undercut, which comes to him from Adami. This means that the initial assessment of the sufficient advantage made by the wall was in reality not reliable, even though there were no other strategies available, given that Leclerc had priority over stopping as he was in front and there wasn’t enough space between the two drivers to double pit. At that point Sainz and the wall talk about how long to stay out, but the decision is to return one lap too latewith a passage in 39.0 by Sainz which shows how the tires were now completely finished and how Ferrari was however at the limit on degradation. Bad weekend for her instead Mercedesnever really fast, with a “desperate” strategy on Russell which once again did not pay off and which lost a lot of time in the various battles on the track between the two drivers, in a season where, we must say, Lewis Hamilton is imparting a lesson of no small importance to his teammate.

The Suzuka track then delivered many technical truthsshowing how it is a fundamental event in the season, and the fact that in 2024 the race will be held in April and will be the fourth Grand Prix of the year will make it interesting again and to compare with what we saw this weekend.