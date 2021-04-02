It has been made to wait, more than ever in the centenary history of the Copa del Rey, but the final of the KO tournament of the 2019-20 season comes to an end to definitely ignite the passions and nervousness typical of the duel between two historical rivals with a title at stake. Athletic and Real SociedadWell-matched but irreconcilable neighbors on the pitch, they settle in La Cartuja de Sevilla not only a long-awaited trophy by both, but also the hegemony of Basque football.

There will finally be no public in La Cartuja nor will the streets of Seville be filled in spring with the din of thousands of people who dye the city of the Guadalquivir red and white and blue and white. There are still times of caution and caution for the health of all. But the days leading up to the final have been soccer madness in Bilbao and San Sebastián. T-shirts, scarves and commemorative flags have been sold out, the conversations next to the Nervión estuary and in front of La Concha beach have been monopolized by Athletic and Real, and both teams left for the Andalusian capital from their sports cities of Lezama and Zubieta between the fervor of the fans who reminded their people that despite the distance, they will not be alone against the eternal rival.

And it is that Biscayan and Gipuzkoan never met in a Cup final. The closest thing was the tie of semi-finals in 1986-87 season, that of the last official title of the Royal Society. Years after dominating the League with an iron fist between 1981 and 1984, the two greats of Basque football crossed paths in the run-up to the final, with a goalless draw in the old Atocha and a realistic victory in San Mamés 0-1, with Bakero’s goal. That goal opened the doors to a final against Atlético played at La Romareda and that to this day, almost 24 years later, still represents the last ‘txuri urdin’ trophy.

Despite assiduously prowling the finals in recent times, since they reached the decisive match for the Cup title in 2009, 2012 and 2015, with an adverse result against Barça on all three occasions, Athletic has to go back even further back in time to find your last conquest. The once ‘King of Cups’ tasted the honeys of triumph for the last time in his fetish competition in 1984, when that team led by Javier Clemente signed a historic double after a more than abrupt final played at the Bernabéu against Maradona’s Barça. The Argentine star said goodbye to his journey as a Barça player with a massive brawl after the final whistle of referee Franco Martínez and the Zubizarreta, Goikoetxea, Dani or Sarabia team made it possible for the Gabarra to cross the river for the last time.

Recognizable eleven



The current health situation does not invite us to think that the legendary vessel will sail this time, but the Athletic by Marcelino so cupbearer does not seem willing that it is his fault. The Super Cup champion, whose final was also played in La Cartuja, returns to a scene of such fond recent memory. He does it with the entire squad at his disposal and a very recognizable eleven. Internationals Unai Simón and Iñigo Martínez will be pillars under the sticks and behind after enjoying many minutes with Luis Enrique’s Spanish team, something that even raised blisters among the most susceptible in Bilbao, especially due to the Asturian’s words about his lack of concern about the imminent Cup final.

With Yeray as the companion of the former realist in the center of the defense, De Marcos and Yuri, another old acquaintance ‘txuri urdin’, on the sides, in addition to the fixed in attack Berenguer, Raúl García, Iñaki Williams and Muniain, the only doubts in the rojiblanco eleven are centered in the center of the field, where Dani García, Vesga, Vencedor and Unai López compete for two places.

Meanwhile, the Real de Imanol exposes the main argument of the taste for good football against the proverbial competitiveness of its rival. The enormous talent of footballers of good standing like Merino, Silva and Oyarzabal, the verticality of Portu or the freshness and physical display of the young Isak seem like compelling arguments in the ‘txuri urdin’ side. After the shock with the U21, Zubimendi is already training normally and his presence in the eleven is expected as an anchor in the medullary. Meanwhile, Merino arrives with some doubts, although everything indicates that he will risk according to the significance of the appointment.