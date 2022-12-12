A statement from the company stated, “Morocco is writing history in Qatar. The exceptional and heroic performance of the national team during the 2022 World Cup will remain forever engraved in the minds of Moroccans. It is a performance that was achieved in particular thanks to the enthusiasm of the Moroccan public, player number 12, through tireless support for the Atlas Lions.” “.

The statement added: “In order to enable the many Moroccans who want to support the national team in its epic and to live the feelings of the World Cup semi-finals scheduled for December 14th, Royal Air Maroc has established a real air bridge between Casablanca and Doha.”

He continued, “Historic qualification requires historical arrangements. The national company will secure about 30 flights with large-capacity aircraft, which will be programmed on Tuesday and Wednesday. This air bridge, which was established in partnership with the Ministry of National Education, Primary Education and Sports and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, represents a historic record.” As for Royal Moroccan Airlines, which confirms the technical skill and human qualifications of the national company.

The statement quoted the Director General of Royal Air Maroc as saying: “We are proud to have accompanied this exceptional adventure of the Atlas Lions in the Qatar World Cup 2022.”

He added, “After the success of the unprecedented arrangements that were put in place on the occasion of the match between Morocco and Portugal, we quadruple them today by mobilizing nearly 30 flights secured by large-capacity aircraft in just 24 hours. And through our mission to serve the public utility and with the aim of enhancing Morocco’s radiation And to support our national team, Royal Air Maroc will spare no effort to provide technical and human resources. We are all behind the Atlas Lions.”

Royal Air Maroc stated that tickets will be sold at a special price of 5,000 Moroccan dirhams, including round-trip fees (about $500).

The company also said that the Moroccans who are in Doha to support the national team will be able to change the return date without additional fees, via flights on December 19, 20 and 21, as Morocco will play the semi-final match against France on Wednesday, then the final on Sunday or the third and fourth place match on Sunday. Saturday.