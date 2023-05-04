The BRICS Investment and Dispute Resolution session will take place at the XI St. Petersburg International Legal Forum.

The participants of the session will consider the issues of unification of legal regulation in the field of protecting the rights of investors in the BRICS countries, as well as the creation of an international BRICS arbitration center for impartial and independent resolution of investment and other categories of disputes.

“Today we can observe how, for the sake of the political ambitions of individual countries, the inviolability of property rights and the fundamental right to judicial protection are being questioned. Insurmountable obstacles are beginning to arise for initiating arbitration proceedings, paying fees, attracting technical specialists and subject matter experts, and enforcing arbitral awards,” said Andrey Loginov, Secretary of State – Deputy Minister of Justice of the Russian Federation.

He noted that, at the same time, trade and economic ties between the states within the framework of the BRICS continue to expand. This entails the need to create common institutions that will allow building long-term partnerships on the basis of equality.

According to the Deputy Minister, one of such institutions could be the BRICS International Arbitration Center, designed to ensure proper protection of the rights and interests of investors and states.

Thus, the Ministry of Justice of Russia, together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia and St. Petersburg State University, prepared draft concepts for the creation of such a center, as well as an action plan for its implementation.

The XI St. Petersburg International Legal Forum will be held from 11 to 13 May in St. Petersburg. The Forum organizers are the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation and the Roscongress Foundation.