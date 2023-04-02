A spectator says it with some opportunism, on the third floor of Het Kasteel, Sunday afternoon after Sparta’s 3-1 home defeat against Feyenoord. “Next year we will enter Europe with two Rotterdam clubs.”

In the away section, the Feyenoord fans are already taking an advance on the possible national title at that time, now that the leader is eight points ahead of pursuers Ajax and PSV with seven rounds to go. A stunt seems to be in it for a while for Sparta, but Feyenoord goalkeeper Timon Wellenreuther stops a penalty from Vito van Crooij shortly before the break at 1-1. Crucial rescue, Feyenoord dominates after the break.

“Welcome to the one and only city derby”, the stadium speaker calls just before half past two, just before the Sparta March is deployed. There are many Feyenoord people in the regular Sparta stands, who jump up at goals. Here and there it leads to some tensions. “Teringlijers from South”, shouts a red-faced fan of the usually chic Sparta, after the equalizer of Sparta defender Mica Pinto – a beautiful long shot.

In the shadow of Feyenoord’s success, a quiet sensation is taking place in Spangen this season. Sparta, which is firmly in sixth place, can hardly miss the play-offs for the battle for a ticket for the second preliminary round of the Conference League. The team of coach Maurice Steijn is heading for the best ranking in the Eredivisie since 1996, the year in which it finished sixth under the leadership of Henk ten Cate.

A large red and white canvas hangs in one of the corners of Het Kasteel at the kick-off, as fireworks shoot into the air: Sparta is celebrating its 135th anniversary this weekend. ‘The club of Rotterdam’, it says, next to the Rotterdam flag. More than an hour after the match, Feyenoord’s anthem exploded My Feyenoord (‘Nothing is stronger than that one word’) from one of the business spaces in Het Kasteel.

Compliments from Arne Slot

Sporting and administratively turbulent years are behind us. Last year around this time, Sparta seemed to be heading for relegation, but four victories under Steijn, who joined earlier instead of Henk Fraser, who stepped down, narrowly prevented that. Now the compliments of Feyenoord coach Arne Slot can be heard. For the good defensive organization and the “energy” that Sparta puts into matches. “They are also extremely dangerous with the long ball on the striker in the switch and the standard situations.”

Behind the advance is, among other things, a different scouting policy that makes more use of data, says Gerard Nijkamp, ​​technical director of Sparta since December 2021. Where under the previous technical leadership the scouting was more based on what the eye sees.

Although the starting point was an analysis of how the club wants to profile itself, says Nijkamp. “Who are the people sitting here in the stadium on Sunday? What do they want to see here? What is part of the character of this club and what is part of this neighbourhood?” It turned out that they pursue “physical street football”.

That is what fits in Rotterdam-West, says Nijkamp. “You can still see the former street football here, also in our training.” So dribble, make actions, play with guts. “Street football includes dominance, daring, bravura. That is also part of this club, being different, thinking differently.”

Based on that offensive style of play (4-3-3), Sparta has created player profiles, which state what is required per position. As an example: the right fullback has to come up a lot and make crosses. That makes it easier for Sparta to search specifically on data from players who flourish in it.

With Jesper Gudde, the club has employed a chief scout since the beginning of last year who is at home in this, he was previously at data analysis company SciSports. Data is not leading, emphasizes Nijkamp. It helps the technical management to determine whether or not they will travel to a match to watch a player live.

Market value of players

One of Sparta’s principles is that pressure must be applied immediately when the opponent has possession of the ball. “You can find data that leads to a type of player,” says Nijkamp, ​​who previously worked at PEC Zwolle and FC Cincinnati. “Based on that, we get an initial selection of players who are interesting to us and then watch them on video.”

Duel between Feyenoord striker Santiago Giménez (left) and Sparta defender Mike Eerdhuijzen.

Photo Pieter Stam de Jonge / ANP



This is how it went, among others, with striker Tobias Lauritsen and midfielder Joshua Kitolano, who both came over from the Norwegian club Odds BK last summer. It’s two hits. Lauritsen is a strong point of contact and has already scored ten times, Kitolano shows himself to be a multifunctional midfielder with a lot of depth – although he was injured on Sunday.

Their market value has already risen, from about half a million to two or three million. Exactly what Nijkamp has in mind. “We just have to create more value.” That also happened earlier with Sven Mijnans, a talented attacking midfielder who was picked up at amateur club VV Spijkenisse. Last winter he was sold to AZ for 2 million, with bonuses this can still rise to 2.5 million.

Sparta says it has the twelfth player budget (salary house) of the Eredivisie, with 5.2 million euros. “We live beyond our means,” says Nijkamp. “If it goes a year less, you can also be fifteenth. We must realize that and not blindly rely on the current results.”

He experienced it before at Zwolle, where the KNVB Cup and the Johan Cruijff Scale were won under his technical leadership. At one point he also wondered: where should we go now? “We were also in twelfth, thirteenth place in terms of budget, while expectations were higher. Once we finished fourteenth, everyone was grumpy.”

Second place Ajax equal with PSV

Ajax coach John Heitinga is not afraid that he will be the next victim of the administrative disorder at Ajax. “I stepped in to help,” he said after the draw at Go Ahead Eagles (0-0). “We will talk about my position at the end of the season or maybe earlier. That is how it has been agreed.” Ajax moved Heitinga forward at the beginning of February after the dismissal of Alfred Schreuder. But after the draw against Go Ahead Eagles, second place in the Eredivisie is in danger. PSV, which beat NEC (2-4) in Nijmegen, is tied in points. Both teams meet on April 23 in Eindhoven. Ajax also plays against AZ and FC Twente, among others. The club has also still not found a technical director and technical member for the supervisory board.