The fight against maternal infection (toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, hepatitis, syphilis, HIV) and the reduction or elimination of possible fetal consequences through an adequate prevention strategy. It is the objective of the Center for the prevention and treatment of infections in pregnancy of theInmi Spallanzani of Romedirected by Giuseppina Liuzzi. During 2022, 2,134 outpatient visits were carried out in the center (with an average of 11-12 visits per day) and an average of 30 blood samples per day. “The center represents a real supra-regional point of reference and has precisely the objective of providing a dedicated service both to pregnant women, but also to women with the desire for motherhood. All this with a global management of the infectious problem”, she points out Liuzzi. The center is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 1pm.

“At our center, in addition to laboratory tests and infectious disease screening, specialist infectious disease consultancy is also carried out aimed at identifying any problems during pregnancy and establishing, in some cases, what may be the most appropriate and most appropriate therapy effective in preventing the transmission of the maternal infection to the fetus. Therefore – Liuzzi underlines – our task does not stop only at the follow-up, at maternal care, but we also continue after delivery with an infectious disease screening aimed at the newborn to identify any infections transmitted and thus direct and accompany the mother in the right path of assistance for the newborn”.