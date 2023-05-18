On the morning of Friday, May 5, the authorities alerted our emergency team about the disasters that the floods and landslides left behind in the communities of Nyamukubi and Bushushu —east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Both territories have a total of 14,000 inhabitants. After calling community leaders and health workers in the area, we realized that we were facing a major catastrophe.

We mobilized quickly to leave the next day. I traveled with a motorcycle team to Nyamukubi from Minova, where we are assisting displaced people fleeing the conflict; the other team set out by car for Bushushu from the base of Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in Bukavu, the provincial capital, with medicines and medical supplies to treat the wounded, as well as body bags.

It was shocking to arrive in a normally very vibrant town, where we often made stops, and find that it had all but disappeared. More than half of the town had been destroyed: the houses, the market, the fields, the cattle, the water system… Everything was rubble and destruction.

That Thursday, Nyamukubi had hosted a major weekly market for the region, drawing visitors from as far away as Bukavu and Goma, so the area had around twice its usual population. The disaster took everyone by surprise. After the first mudslide, many people fled, but the river overflowed its banks, cutting off the escape route, as the heavy rain continued.

Arriving at the Nyamukubi health center, it seemed as if all the remaining villagers were there. The rooms were full of the wounded—they were everywhere, on the beds, on the floor—and there were also many relatives. There was panic, people crying and screaming, and the local health staff seemed overwhelmed.

The first thing we did was help manage that crowd of people and triage patients. We identified who were the most critical, those who needed specialized care to survive, and those with moderate injuries who could be treated on the spot. Two head trauma patients died shortly after our arrival.

Meanwhile, in the town of Kalehe, the second team found a very similar situation, with dozens of injured patients having already been transferred from Bushushu village.

We had to think fast, but we were facing a big challenge: the main road through the disaster-stricken area had been cut off by the landslide and water erosion and was now unusable. Thanks to the community, we identified the owner of a commercial ship that made daily trips to Goma via Lake Kivu. We rented the boat and then did some revisions and adaptations, moving some seats to correctly position the patients.

That same day we used the boat to transfer 16 seriously wounded from Nyamukubi to Kalehe. They had open and closed fractures, in the extremities, in the body, polytrauma… Since we only had fuel for a short trip, we took them first to the port of Kalehe, and then we made a series of trips on an unpaved road in very poor condition to take them to the local hospital, where they joined 59 other wounded.

The next day, May 7, we transferred 28 of these patients to the Bukavu Provincial Hospital on a four-hour boat ride. Among them were several children and pregnant women. They were all accompanied by a family member.

Over the next few days, we carried out more evacuations of seriously injured patients from the affected areas to Bukavu, in cooperation with the health authorities and other organizations, on these occasions using more sophisticated boats. We transferred a total of 41 patients to the Bukavu Provincial Hospital.

It was an extremely complex operation, with difficult decisions to make, since not all the relatives could come. At some point I stopped asking patients for the whereabouts of their relatives; their answers often confirmed the loss of loved ones.

Back in the flood-affected villages, some slightly injured patients who were ready to be discharged remained in the health centers, which have become a shelter for displaced people. What can you do when you no longer have a home? Other people are taking refuge in churches, schools and administrative buildings that are still standing.

Today, the people whose houses were not destroyed host up to five families. Some villagers have moved to the hill and set up makeshift shelters there, while many others have gone to nearby villages.

By May 11, several NGOs and UN agencies had arrived in Kalehe and were already giving aid or preparing to do so. The most urgent humanitarian needs are shelter, drinking water, basic necessities, food, protection for the many children who have lost their parents, and psychosocial support to face this tragedy. At MSF we remain attentive to the state of the injured and to other medical needs that may arise.

Until now, More than 400 people have been confirmed dead. but local authorities estimate that several thousand are still missing, particularly in Nyamukubi. The hope of finding them alive has faded and the search for the bodies, managed by the Congolese Red Cross and the local community, continues unabated, hampered by the lack of logistical means to deal with a catastrophe of enormous magnitude, which will haunt the memories of the population for a long time.”

