A passenger at the Moscow Sheremetyevo airport tried to pass the pre-flight security check without a queue and was caught. It is reported by Telegram-channel Mash.

The footage posted on the network shows how an unknown man quickly breaks through a metal detector, but later he is stopped by security officers – they knock him to the floor and twist his arms.

The circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

On March 31, it was reported that a passenger on a plane flying from Moscow to Tomsk threatened to set off an explosion due to a flight attendant’s request to wear a protective mask.

